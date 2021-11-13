CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

By BRETT MARTEL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yYWB_0cvEVLLw00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and prominent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee — but continuing to play — during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta.

Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week’s game with a foot injury and was carted from the bench area to the locker room.

Kamara leads the Saints with 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing and also leads the club in catches with 32 for 310 yards and four TDs receiving.

He has been the club’s premier offensive player for most of the past two seasons.

Now Mark Ingram, entering his third game in his second stint for New Orleans since being traded from Houston, is in line to get the bulk of the work at running back for New Orleans against the Titans.

“I am ready for a whole load at all times, that is what I prepare for,” Ingram said. “That is what I’m built for. I’m always excited about the opportunity to be able to go out there and prove myself. ... I always preparing myself mentally, physically, emotionally to be able to shoulder a big load and that’s what I do.”

If Ingram rushes for 20 yards, he’ll break Deuce McAllister’s franchise career rushing record of 6, 096 yards.

“So many great running backs have come through the New Orleans Saints program and especially Deuce,” Ingram said. “I looked up to him growing up watching him run the rock. So just to be able to be mentioned with those type of players, that’s a something I’m proud of, something I worked very hard for.”

In nine games this season, the first seven with the Texans, Ingram has 364 yards and a touchdown rushing, along with 14 receptions for 70 yards.

Gardner-Johnson has one interception and four passes defensed this season. He’s also made 26 total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for losses.

Armstead played every offensive snap in the Saints’ past three games before missing practice this week. Before that, he’d missed two games with an elbow injury.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Watch CJ Gardner-Johnson and Leonard Fournette Almost Brawl After Saints-Bucs Game

New Orleanians and Louisianians alike were forced to choose a side this past Sunday, between their beloved Saints and a son of New Orleans Leonard Fournette. Things got chippy at the end of the game between Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Fournette. They met at the end of the game and exchanged some heated words; however, Gardner-Johnson's teammates immediately came to his defense. Some of the players that came to CJ's defense included: Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Jeff Heath among other coaches and players.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara in danger of missing Week 10 vs. Titans?

The New Orleans Saints could be without their best offensive player in Week 10. Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a knee injury, and according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the 26-year-old is "probably doubtful" for the Saints' game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans enters the contest at 5-3 and in second place in the NFC South, while Tennessee has won five in a row and is atop the AFC South standings at 7-2.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints move Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to IR, activate CB Ken Crawley

Although Gardner-Johnson might be known more for inducing punches from wide receivers at this point in his career, the third-year defender has been a key presence in New Orleans’ veteran-laden secondary. The former fourth-round pick has started seven games for the Saints this season, working in multiple capacities — including the slot position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ap#Star New Orleans Saints#Texans
The Spun

Sean Payton Shares Discouraging News On Taysom Hill

On Tuesday afternoon, Saints coach Sean Payton had unfortunate to news to share with the media involving Taysom Hill. The versatile offensive weapon suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Titans. Payton told reporters that Hill got “nicked up” during this past weekend’s game. It’s unclear how serious Hill’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara still sidelined on updated Saints injury report vs. Titans

Another practice session is in the books and the New Orleans Saints again worked without star running back Alvin Kamara, who has now missed two sessions this week while managing a minor knee strain. We won’t know whether his status for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans is in doubt until Friday’s final injury report, but it’s something to monitor closely in the days ahead.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Blake Gillikin, Terron Armstead, Demario Davis and Alvin Kamara media availability| Thursday, Nov. 4

Player of the month is better than player of week right?. "Probably. Both would have been nice, but it's a good conciliation I guess." "I mean, it feels good. I think it's, I was talking to guys in our room. It's a collective award. It's not just what I do. It's what our whole punt team does, whole special teams. Back in college, James Franklin (Penn State Head coach) always told us that with team success comes individual recognition. And that's kind of what this is. So, just really thankful to have the best two gunners in league, best snapper in the league, great punt protection, great coverage. That's really what this is. It feels good, but for everybody."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report

So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaves Falcons game with injury, carted off

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson hobbled off the field in the second quarter during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Gardner-Johnson was seated on the turf, pointing at his right foot before trainers came out to check on him. He then left the field, putting no pressure on the foot.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans vs. Saints: 3 Matchups to Watch

The will look to keep their astounding five-game win streak going when they meet a difficult and stubborn New Orleans Saints team at Nissan Stadium this Sunday. Even with players such as Derrick Henry, Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston set to miss this contest, and the likes of Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones looking questionable at best, there will be plenty of star power on the field. These three player-vs-player battles could help decide the outcome.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints rule out Alvin Kamara

Trevor Siemian will be starting at quarterback for the Saints again this Sunday, but he won’t have running back Alvin Kamara with him in the lineup. Kamara has been ruled out for their game against the Titans. He missed practice all this week with a knee injury that he picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Tre'Quan Smith, James Hurst, Kwon Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson media availability | Wednesday, Nov. 3

Just your reaction to hearing Michael Thomas is not going to be back this year?. "Yeah, that was surprising. I came to work and we were talking in the receiver room and C.J. (Curtis Johnson) broke it to us. It's really disappointing because as a player, as a competitor, I know Mike wanted to be here and be a part of the season physically but I know he'll be with us mentally. I believe we all are hurt by it because we wanted to see him play. He's a big part of this offense. But in this league, the next man always got to be prepared and ready to play."
NFL
247Sports

Alvin Kamara out for Saints' game against Tennessee Titans

Alvin Kamara is out Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury. The team officially released its final injury report Friday afternoon and, among a litany of injuries, Kamara was one of a few players ruled out. Starting defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and starting offensive tackle Terron Armstead are also out.
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints at Titans Thursday injury report: RB Alvin Kamara misses second practice

Thursday’s practice brings no news of improvement for the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara. Kamara, along with rookie DE Payton Turner, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and OL Terron Armstead did not participate in practice for the second straight day. With Kamara trending, at this point, toward not playing, the Saints’...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy