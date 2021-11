It’s not something you hear about every day. An Amtrak train barreled into an Amazon delivery van, slicing the Amazon van into two. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured in the Wisconsin crash. Pictures of the accident aftermath show the cab of an Amazon delivery truck, sliced off from the rest of the van. Had the train hit just a little bit in front of where it did, the driver likely would not have survived. How does something like this happen? And how did the Amazon delivery driver escape death, or at least serious injury?

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO