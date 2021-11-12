CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

Ladson residents concerned over growing litter problem, calling on officials to help

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQTbH_0cvETWt700

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – When driving down Stoney Road or Heaton Drive in Ladson, you’ll notice trash lining the street. But residents say it’s getting worse, and they’re not sure who to turn to.

According to Ladson resident, Amanda Collers, people have started dumping tv’s, mattresses, and even couches on the sides of the roads.

“We can’t get help from the county, getting it picked up. And we can’t collectively as a community, haul those things off,” Collers said.

Collers and other community members clean the litter themselves. They joined the nonprofit, PalmettoPride, which provides safety equipment for residents to pick up litter a few days during the year.

Aside from that, Collers said residents also go out at least once a month to collect trash on their own.

However, she said they are struggling to find help with the bigger items.

“A few years ago, we had assigned people who would contact the (Charleston) county when we had big things, and they would come out here and pick it up and now we’re having trouble getting them out here to have it picked up,” Collers explained.

When asked about this issue, Charleston County officials told News 2 Stoney Road and Heaton Drive are state roads. Officials said the county steps in if the trash is on private property.

County officials released a statement to News 2:

“If a property owner leaves trash for collection for more than 48 to 72 hours, then they are in violation of Charleston County ordinance. To address trash left on private property, residents can call Charleston County Code Enforcement. A code enforcement officer shall serve written notice on the owner of the property requiring the owner to abate or remove the litter within 15 calendar days from the date of the notice.”

Collers also said she and other community members have reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. She said they told residents to submit work orders online.

On Friday, News 2 reached out to SCDOT about the issue. They said they hadn’t received any recent reports of litter, however, they said district employees inspected the area and removed what they could accommodate in their truck. They submitted a work order for the rest of the trash.

They advise residents to report issues on state roads at 855-GO-SCDOT or click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard files bill calling for enhanced structural safety measures for large-scale buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry State Representative wants new legislation to address the safety of structures and their integrity across the State of South Carolina and Lowcountry region. The pre-filed bill comes months after a condo collapse in Miami left nearly 100 people dead. State Representative Wendell Gilliard says he’s particularly concerned over buildings […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$1.35M MUSC grant to help Lowcountry teenagers pursue interests in STEM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teenagers in the Lowcountry who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have the opportunity to apply for an internship to work closely with MUSC researchers and doctors to further develop their interests. MUSC’s Youth Collaborative is offering the Teen Science Ambassador Program to teens underrepresented in STEM […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown deputies to conduct traffic checkpoints, crackdown on dangerous driving

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are increasing efforts to reduce crashes and deaths on the roadways. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday its traffic unit will conduct ‘at least one’ checkpoint this month. “This effort is partially funded by the 2021 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Society
Ladson, SC
Government
City
Ladson, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Raccoon sightings on the rise on IOP

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Raccoons sightings are on the rise on the Isle of Palms. There have been 16 reports in the last month. That’s according to the Isle of Palms Police Department. Chief Kevin Cornett says that number is much higher than normal. In a typical month, there would be two to […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD leaders making changes to address teacher ‘burnout’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District teachers say they are feeling burnout and now district leaders are trying to find ways to address concerns and keep them in the classroom. CCSD officials are making changes in hopes of helping to alleviate some of the stress. A recent survey published by the Charleston Teacher […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Weather#Private Property#Palmettopride#News 2 Stoney Road
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds, doctors debunk side effect myths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) began its process of vaccinating five to 11-year-old students against COVID-19. School officials held the first of ten clinics across the county in coordination with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and Fetter Health. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Longtime Public Housing President, community activist Sarah Green passes away at 79

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gasden Green Public Housing President Sarah Green has passed away, S.C. Representative Wendell Gilliard confirms. Green was 79 years old. Representative Gilliard says that “Mama Green” was known as a “phenomenal” community activist in Charleston and South Carolina as a whole. Green worked to minimize crime in public housing, feeding the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Person died after experiencing medical issue at Charleston County Detention Center, officials said

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Charleston County Detention Center. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate, also referred to as a resident, suffered an apparent medical episode in a cell within the processing area around 1:00 a.m. Monday. “This was about an hour […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GPD officers participate in annual firearms training

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police Officers are brushing up on their skills with a training exercise this month. It’s a video-based program that presents officers with real-world situations like a felony car stop, an active shooter, an emotionally distressed person, and more. Similar to a video game, officers use guns, tasers, mace, and other […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family of woman shot in Colleton County wants justice

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing from the cousin of a woman who she says was murdered by her boyfriend and the victim’s family says, they are outraged by her death. According to Colleton County Officials, Patricia Grooms (32), was shot and killed Friday evening by Billy Head III, and Grooms cousin says her […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh lawyers file motion against freezing of assets

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers for Alex and Buster Murdaugh, members of a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty embroiled in scandals, have filed a motion opposing the recent freezing of their assets. According to documents filed in a Hampton County court, the defense argues that “the Order (1) made no findings of facts to support […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drones, catapults used to smuggle contraband into SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Monday revealed that a drone and catapult were recently used in attempts to smuggle contraband into prisons. According to the SCDC, “a drone dropped a large package of contraband onto the yard” at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County. The package contained “smart […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy