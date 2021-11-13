ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Heads up football fans (and others): Avoid Cherryville Road at Main Street in Northampton

By Tony Rhodin
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Freedom High School playing Northampton Area High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 11 Class 6 A football semifinal in the borough, authorities are warning fans and others to avoid...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle crash closes Schoenersville Road into Bethlehem

Southbound Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem was closed to traffic Saturday evening following a motorcycle crash, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor said. The crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Schoenersville Road in front of the Westgate Mall, the dispatcher said. Reports from the scene indicated a motorcyclist collided with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2nd firefighter released from hospital following mansion blaze

Both firefighters have been released from the hospital, after they were injured in a blaze that struck a mansion earlier this week in Lehigh County. The volunteers with Cetronia fire department in South Whitehall Township suffered burns and traumatic injuries when they had to evacuate from a second-story window as conditions deteriorated inside the home during the incident Tuesday in Salisbury Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Northampton, PA
Sports
City
Northampton, PA
Northampton, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Northampton County, PA
Traffic
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s time to stuff the bus for Easton area families in need

The public is invited to donate new toys, winter wear, non-perishable foods and personal care items for Easton children and families in need through the Stuff the Bus drive. Now in its fourth year, this annual donation drive is a joint project of Family Connection of Easton, the Easton Area School District, Greater Easton Development Partnership and the City of Easton.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Tiger Lady’ identified 30 years after body was found off I-80 near Pa. border

Authorities on Friday morning identified the Coatesville, Pennsylvania, teenager whose remains were found 30 years ago at a rest stop off Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township. Wendy Louise Baker, 16, who became know as “Tiger Lady” due to the tattoo of a Bengal tiger on her left calf, was discovered by hunters on Oct. 26, 1991, in a wooded area close to a truck stop near mile marker 0.6, not far from the Pennsylvania border. Her death was ruled a homicide, though the cause of death was never determined. There were no gunshot wounds or significant traumatic injuries to the body, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Traffic Accident#Freedom High School
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck driver shoots at a car in road rage incident on I-78 in N.J., cops say

A truck driver was arrested Thursday after shooting at another vehicle in what authorities described as a “road rage incident” on Interstate 78 in Somerset County. A motorist called police shortly before 8:30 a.m. to report that a tractor-trailer driver had fired at least one shot through his windshield as the truck and the motorist’s car traveled west on Route 78 in Watchung, according to New Jersey State Police. The motorist was not struck, they said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Man shot in Easton’s West Ward is expected to survive, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot Thursday night in Easton’s West Ward but is expected to survive, city police report. Easton officers were at St. Luke’s-Easton Hospital in Wilson Borough just after 7 p.m. on another call when a vehicle pulled up with three people inside, one of whom was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Matthew Gerould told lehighvalleylive.com.
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Tiger Lady,’ found slain in 1991, now identified as missing Pa. teen, prosecutor says

Investigators say they know the identity of the “Tiger Lady” unsolved homicide victim whose remains were found 30 years ago in Warren County. “Through ongoing collaboration and investigation, ‘Tiger Lady’ has been identified as a missing teen from Coatesville, Pennsylvania,” Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a news release Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy