Heads up football fans (and others): Avoid Cherryville Road at Main Street in Northampton

Authorities on Friday morning identified the Coatesville, Pennsylvania, teenager whose remains were found 30 years ago at a rest stop off Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township. Wendy Louise Baker, 16, who became know as “Tiger Lady” due to the tattoo of a Bengal tiger on her left calf, was discovered by hunters on Oct. 26, 1991, in a wooded area close to a truck stop near mile marker 0.6, not far from the Pennsylvania border. Her death was ruled a homicide, though the cause of death was never determined. There were no gunshot wounds or significant traumatic injuries to the body, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

