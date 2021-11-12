CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Pediatric clinics gave ‘hundreds’ of kids in the metro their COVID-19 vaccine this week

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41el2f_0cvESiHU00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The United States this past week reached a milestone of one million children being vaccinated with their first dose of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

In Des Moines shots have been rolling out for the past week from several different providers. UnityPoint Health, MercyOne and Broadlawns Medical Center have all been distributing doses for about a week now.

“I know that we have had multiple hundreds. I don’t know the exact number,” said Dr. Amy Shriver, a general pediatrician at Blank Children’s Pediatrics with UnityPoint Health. “It was a huge crowd of people that first week, that big wave of people saying ‘yes, let’s do this as fast as possible.'”

Shriver added that her daughter was one of those first vaccinated at her clinic on Monday. It was a great experience for her and her daughter and it helps her to be able to relay the information on to their patients’ parents on how they could be affected. She also mentioned that parents are consistently calling, which she loves to see.

“Parents are constantly calling. They have a lot of questions about COVID and I always invite it,” said Shriver. “As a matter of fact, if you have questions about COVID, your pediatrician’s office is a great place to ask those questions and get the best scientific information you can about the vaccines.”

Just like adults, kids are able to receive their flu vaccine with their first COVID shot. Another local pediatrician said that the children are not quite as timid as one would think when it comes to needles.

“The younger population is kind of used to getting their shot and we are combining the COVID shot with the flu shot a lot at the same time,” said Dr. Abigail Allard, a pediatrician at the Broadlawns Pediatric Clinic. “For many kids the flu shot has become very routine.”

Both clinics are working as fast as possible to get children vaccinated. They will take appointments for kids as long as they have doses available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Drake University hopes to help with pharmacy shortage by prepping students

DES MOINES, Iowa — While several national pharmacy chains are having issues with staffing, Drake University is trying to help fill the gap. The dean of Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences says 81 students will graduate in May 2022 and join the workforce. The school pharmacy is training students to administer the […]
COLLEGES
WHO 13

Pharmacies low on workers in Iowa and across the nation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pharmacies have struggled for the last several years trying to hire pharmacy technicians. But just over the last couple of months, pharmacists have been hard to come by. Walgreens in September raised its pay to $15 per hour for workers in its pharmacies, and last month offered bonuses for full-time and […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa group to send 200 care packages to troops for the holidays

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of volunteers at Camp Dodge were helping bring a taste of home to Iowa’s troops on Saturday. Earlier this year, the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa collected donations to make care packages for troops. Now they are ready to be sent to troops who won’t be able to make it […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Salvation Army seeking sign-ups for Christmas assistance program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas is right around the corner and the Salvation Army wants to make sure everyone has something to celebrate. There is still time to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance program. The program provides toys and food for families struggling to make ends meet. The Angel Tree […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#On Children#Unitypoint Health#Mercyone#Broadlawns Medical Center#Covid
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
742
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy