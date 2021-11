The Dublin Planning Commission has approved Trumark Homes’ East Ranch housing development, sending the project to the City Council for a final decision. The development would consist of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods and two parks. The project would straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO