What it does: Produces ice cream sold through retail locations in four states and consumer-direct online sales. How have shortages in the labor market affected your growth plans this year? On the manufacturing side, the labor shortages have meant that we have had to make decisions to tighten up our menu and offer a more focused number of items. We are also investing in new equipment and team member deployment strategies to keep up with our growth plans.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO