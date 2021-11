Ryan Fitzpatrick,38, signed a 1-year, $10 million contract with Washington to be the team's starter and he held that role until his first game with the team. He was injured during the second quarter, and didn't return to the field. He suffered a hip subluxation, and was placed on injured reserve with an initial timetable of 6-8 weeks for a return. Fitzpatrick opted to not have surgery, he would try to rehab and rest the injury, and he hoped for a return this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO