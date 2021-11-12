CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Notes: Pelicans, Ingram, Alexander-Walker, Young

By Rory Maher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pelicans currently have a 1-11 record, worst in the NBA. They’ve lost eight games in a row. David Griffin, the team’s executive VP of basketball operations, is reportedly on the hot seat. All-Star Zion Williamson has yet to play a game following foot surgery. Fellow former All-Star Brandon Ingram is...

numberfire.com

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (hip) out again on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Warriors on Friday. Josh Hart and Garrett Temple will remain in the starting five against Golden State. Ingram's next chance to play will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
fantasypros.com

Nickeil Alexander-Walker remains quiet in Tuesday night's loss to the Suns

Nickeil Alexander-Walker totaled 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3PT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes of action in the Pelicans' 112-100 loss to the Suns Tuesday night. Fantasy Impact:. Walker had a rather inefficient night as he shot only 28% from the field and did not...
Person
Willie Green
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Christian Clark
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Thaddeus Young
Person
Brandon Ingram
Pelicans shootaround update: Devonte’ Graham upgraded to probable, Brandon Ingram doubtful for Phoenix game

There was a mixture of potentially good and bad news on the injury front for New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon, as it prepared to face Phoenix on national TV (9 p.m. Central, TNT, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans’ updated injury list featured guard Devonte’ Graham (left adductor tightness) being upgraded to probable, after he was listed as questionable a day earlier. Meanwhile, Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) is also probable.
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Ingram out for Pelicans, Suns without Ayton

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 pm Central and both teams will be without integral parts. While Zion Williamson remains unavailable, Brandon Ingram will miss his second straight contest due to a sore right hip. There’s seemingly a strong threat that he sits out tomorrow’s game as well as Willie Green said in pregame that the injured area is still pretty sore — Ingram did very little in this morning’s shoot around.
hoopsrumors.com

Pelicans’ David Griffin Reportedly On Hot Seat

There has been more and more chatter around the NBA in recent weeks about David Griffin‘s job security, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, who says that Griffin’s hold on his position as Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations appears increasingly tenuous. The Pelicans came into the season with...
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram hopeful he can play this weekend

Brandon Ingram last appeared in a game Oct. 29 vs. Sacramento, a stretch that has seen New Orleans lose all six games it has played since. The Pelicans would be thrilled to get the 25-points-per-game scorer back in uniform from a right hip contusion soon; one positive step in that direction occurred Thursday, with Ingram’s return to practice in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The 2020 All-Star forward was pleased to be back with his teammates and playing 5-on-5 fullcourt.
thebirdwrites.com

Game Thread: Brandon Ingram to miss 7th straight game as Pelicans battle Nets

According to head coach Willie Green in pregame, Brandon Ingram will not suit up for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. “Brandon went through a full shoot around today,” Green said. “He also did some work on the court, but he’s out tonight. He’s feeling better and better, feeling really good. It’s promising. We’ll see how he feels after 5-on-5 contact yesterday, shoot around and 3-on-3 today, see how his body responds.”
