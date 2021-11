How will the college basketball rankings change after No. 4 Michigan and No. 12 Oregon were both upset by unranked teams? Let’s check our projections. Early in the college hoops season, fans had been treated to some great games and even some lower-ranked or unranked teams pulling off upsets. But we hadn’t seen any top-15 teams in the country get knocked off by an opponent they were far superior to, at least on paper.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO