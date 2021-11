335 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a polarizing figure among the San Francisco 49ers fan base. He has been since the fourth-quarter collapse in Super Bowl LIV. The team flirted with Tom Brady after that heartbreaking loss. This year, reports linked the 49ers to nearly every quarterback rumored to be available. Garoppolo's head coach, Kyle Shanahan, even went on a podcast and admitted he was frustrated about missing out on Matthew Stafford, who the Detroit Lions traded to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO