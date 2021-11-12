CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers find link between cannabis & heart attacks

By Alan Campbell
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – You may want to think twice the next time you light up a joint. Contrary to what you may think, young adult cannabis users are nearly twice as likely to suffer a heart attack after they smoke. It’s a concern local doctors fear as more people smoke pot.

As marijuana becomes more widely accepted across the U.S with legalization in 18 states, research is showing there could be serious health consequences to the kind of cannabis you consume, even potentially leading to a heart attack.

“I feel like cannabis use reduces your stress level, makes you more in touch with yourself, and gets you out of your house,” said cannabis user and advocate Jeff Demond.

Demond has been a cannabis user for 13 years. He uses cannabis to help deal with PTSD, and an injury while serving in the Navy.

He said for him cannabis has been a lifesaver but there is a real concern in the medical field. Doctors said if you smoke it, vape it or eat it, marijuana users can be doing more harm to their health than they may think.

“This study was the first to show in a younger population who was fairly healthy, marijuana can definitely increase your risk of a heart attack,” said Dr. Will Cutting, Invasive Cardiologist with Lee Health.

New research published in the Canadian medical association journal looked at health data from 33,000 adults ages 18 to 44 from a CDC survey in 2017-2018. Out of the 17 percent who said they used cannabis within 30 days, 1.3 percent later had a heart attack compared to .8 percent of non-cannabis users who reported the same.

“There was a two-times increase in acute myocardial or heart attack in those patients acutely and that is most likely due to the effects of THC on the heart because THC can cause increase tachycardia, can cause decrease ventricular contractions can cause endothelial dysfunction, platelet activation,” said Dr. Cutting.

There are different strains of marijuana, from sativa which has a higher CBD content and increases energy and stimulation, while indica has a higher THC level oftentimes makes you more relaxed, relieves pain, and stimulates your appetite. Now, the more common strain is a hybrid, a mix of both sativa and indica.

“What is the specific chemistry of your plant,” said Dr. Martha Rosenthal, professor of neuroscience and physiology at FGCU. “So how much THC, how much CBD, what are the terpenes? Those are some other chemicals in there. But I will say cannabis is one of the safest drugs on earth. There are no known overdose deaths ever from this drug.”

Let’s face it. Cannabis is different today than in years, even decades past. THC levels are much higher and extremely potent.

“If you’re getting really really high levels of THC with lower CBD you’re at greater risk of heart issues,” said Dr. Rosenthal. “Cannabis isn’t just THC. There’s a lot of components. There’s 500 chemicals in there.”

Demond said the research is interesting but more needs to be done.

“I think you would find a larger percentage of the opposite that helps people that were previously in the heart attack risk group get out of that,” said Demond. “I think it’s good that these articles come out because it’s thought-provoking and it creates a conversation.”

There’s still a lot of research to do. Doctors said they would like to study cannabis users in real-time and determine risk factors involving their hearts and lungs. So before you take a hit, think about the risk and your health.

