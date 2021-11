The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL as the second half of the season begins, yet face a challenging task in the Denver Broncos Sunday. Denver is just a half-game out of the AFC West lead at 5-4 and is coming off a huge victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Broncos are looking to extend their unbeaten record against NFC East teams in 2021 while Philadelphia is seeking to snap its nine-game winless streak against AFC opponents (last win was Week 8 of the 2019 season).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO