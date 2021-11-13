CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Money Talks 11/12

KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigate objects thrown off overpass onto Highway. Southern Illinois University cancels classes to...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Judges Keep Accepting Nonsensical Reasons to Exclude Black People From Juries

In the coming weeks, a panel of 12 jurors will have to decide if Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan acted in self-defense when they cornered Ahmaud Arbery with their trucks before shooting him and leaving him to bleed out in the street. From the very start, the racial dynamics of the shooting—the fact that three white men killed an unarmed Black man and walked free for months—have raised questions about if the trial would be fair or unjustly tilted in favor of the white defendants.
SOCIETY
kiss951.com

North Carolina: New Stimulus Checks Arrive This Week

Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Ironton Mourns crossroads dog that died

Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 11/16. Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 11/16. Cape Girardeau fire chief encourages vacant home owners to take better care of property. Property owners are encouraged to board vacant houses. Life Hacks with Laura: Peelings lots of garlic quickly. Updated: 11 hours...
IRONTON, MO
KFVS12

Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Ike the ‘Panhandling Dog’ was not only the talk of Ironton, but by travelers and online. We shared his story a few months ago and recently learned the community celebrity passed away. Many in Ironton are now mourning the loss of the pooch. Ike, “the famous...
IRONTON, MO
KFVS12

McCracken Co. deputies report missing juvenile has been found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Earlier today, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile that went missing. According to the sheriff’s department, Erica Hughes, a 17-year-old female from Paducah, Kentucky, has been found and returned home safely. She was last seen around 2:30 a.m....
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
The Independent

What happened to Summer Wells? Hunt for missing five year old who parents claim vanished five months ago

Five months have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Summer Wells from Hawkins County, Tennessee, and investigators appear to be no closer to finding out what happened to the five-year-old girl.Despite hundreds of tips pouring in from the public, a $40,000 reward for information and attempts to locate the driver of a red pickup truck spotted in the area at the time, the search seemed like it hit a wall.Then, the case came back into the spotlight on Saturday when Summer’s father was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Donald Wells was spotted by an officer driving a white...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Humane society raises funds with annual gourmet food auction

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held their Annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction in Jackson today. They had plenty of food and other items up for auction at the Montgomery Bank conference and training center. Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Board Chairman Charlotte Craig says...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Future Farmer Friday 11/12

We discuss the re-branding of Facebook, theatres competing with streaming services after the pandemic, mini-casinos as an option for closed malls, and a study that finds Americans are planning on big purchases the next six months. SEMO Food bank helping veterans with food. Updated: 4 hours ago. SEMO Food bank...
AGRICULTURE
KFVS12

Store in Mayfield, Ky. burglarized

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - ATF Louisville reported a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, November 2, around 4:33 a.m. at Mayfield True Value store. According to ATF Louisville the suspect used forced entry into the front door and removed 17 firearms and all handguns. ATF Louisville said the suspect left the...
MAYFIELD, KY

