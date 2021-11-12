CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rocket League - Season 5 Cinematic Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the cinematic trailer for Season 5 of Rocket League Season ahead of its arrival...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Rocket League x BMW: New M240i debuting in Rocket League before reality

NEW CAR - BMW M240i to debut in Rocket League. Rocket League's BMW M240i is going to be available in the Item Shop from November 4th for 1100 Credits. You'll be able to get the following items in the bundle:. BMW M240i Vehicle. BMW M240i Wheels. Thundernight Metallic Decal. United...
TECHNOLOGY
cgmagonline.com

Rocket League and BMW Collaborate, Bring New M240i Release

BMW partners with Psyonix’s Rocket League to show off new vehicle in-game. The best of two worlds brings a new vehicle to Rocket League. The German car manufacturer, BMW, wants to celebrate the release coming later this November in real life by having Rocket League players test drive the vehicle in-game first.
VIDEO GAMES
BMW BLOG

BMW M240i will be available in Rocket League before deliveries kick-off

BMW has been rather heavily invested in the Esports world in recent years. Everything started a few months before the pandemic hit and, with everyone confined to their homes throughout most of 2020, the entire sector grew by a hefty amount. BMW has been a partner in various e-sim racing leagues but now it’s taking another step in a new direction, by offering the BMW M240i inside the virtual realm of Rocket League.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Psyonix and BMW Form Partnership Around Rocket League

Video game developer Psyonix and car manufacturing brand BMW have today confirmed a partnership between the pair, focused around the vehicular soccer game Rocket League – first released in mid-2015 and still enjoys a competitive community to this day. This collaboration will take a multi-pronged approach, including the introduction of the BMW M240i to the Rocket League in-game store, and the pair teaming up with Rocket League Esports for sponsorship of a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Regional and introducing the BMW Freestyle Tournament.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket League#Moon#Fly#Nexus#Pro Rewards#Competitive Tournaments
IGN

Fortnite - Arcane Jinx of League of Legends Trailer

Arcane Jinx from League of Legends arrives on the Fortnite Island on November 4, 2021 at 8 PM ET. Check out the trailer for a look at the character. The Arcane Jinx Outfit will be in the Item Shop as well as additional items from the Arcane: League of Legends Set, including the Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling, the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, and built from surplus Pow Pow parts. Also, pretend Piltover's your playground with the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5 Patch Notes: Everything we know so far

PATCH NOTES - They're not here just yet!. If you're looking for the Season 5 Patch Notes, we have some bad news for you. We just don't have anything yet. We know Season 5 is likely to add a new car to Rocket League and maybe a new Arena like Season 4's Deadeye Canyon, but we don't know anything about the changes just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Shares Order and Chaos Trailer; Cinematic Story, Combat, Standout Environments, and More

Nintendo has shared a new trailer for the soon-to-be-released Shin Megami Tensei V, titled ‘Order and Chaos.’ This video highlights combat, cinematic story exchanges, and various distinct environments, making the anticipation for this new mainline release all the more difficult to contain. Players can look forward to utilizing over 200...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Star Wars: The Old Republic's first cinematic trailer rereleased in 4K

Star Wars: The Old Republic came out in December of 2011, and to celebrate the 10th anniversary all its classic cinematic trailers are being enhanced and re-released in 4K. The first to receive the treatment is 'Deceived', a trailer that came out two years before the game's release, which depicts the sacking of Coruscant by the Sith.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5: Start Date, New LTM, Rocket Pass, & More

START DATE - When does Season 5 begin?. Rocket League's fifth season is due to start on November 17th. At the moment, we don't know when the content is due to go live in-game. However, if it isn't at midnight it should be something like the following:. 13:00 November 17th...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5: New Heatseeker Ricochet LTM explained

HEATSEEKER RICOCHET - What does that mean?. In Rocket League's Heatseeker LTM, every time you hit the ball it homes in on the centre of your opponent's goal. The longer a volley goes on between you and your opponents, the faster the ball goes. Games of Heatseeker quickly become desperate attempts at blocking your goal and offer a fairly unique experience - despite the fact that the concept is quite a simple change from the standard Rocket League gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Magic: The Gathering - Innistrad: Crimson Vow Official Cinematic Trailer

Check out the cinematic trailer for Magic: The Gathering's expansion set, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, now available to play on MTG Arena for PC and mobile devices. The latest expansion introduces players to classic horror themes, including vampires, werewolves, and spirits, as well as features new gameplay mechanics that allow for continuous deck-building strategies. A collection of cards from Crimson Vow have been reimagined with alternate art inspired by the world and characters of Bram Stoker's Dracula-including a Count Dracula planeswalker card. The eternal night of Midnight Hunt still threatens to befall the plane of Innistrad. Crimson Vow follows the journey of Sorin, an iconic Vampire Planeswalker, who attempts to thwart the fiendish Vampire noblewoman, Olivia Voldaren, and her plans to wed herself to the Markov bloodline and assume control over the plane.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Summoners War Chronicles Releases Cinematic Trailer (Exclusive)

The Summoners War Championship takes place this weekend, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive reveal of a cinematic trailer for Summoners War Chronicles ahead of the event. The open-world fantasy MMORPG-style game includes iconic monsters, spells and environments from Summoners War: Sky Arena, its flagship title, and its follow-up real-time strategy mobile game Summoners War: Lost Centuria. The trailer hypes the drama awaiting competitors with epic action and perilous stakes in store. Summoners War Chronicles will launch on iOS, Android, and PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy