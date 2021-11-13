CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee awarded grant for kayak launch

By Olivia Taggart, Carney Porter
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee was awarded a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to install an A.D.A.–compliant kayak launch at the lake.

This approval was a long-time coming for the committee, and now that it’s been given the green light, committee members are ready to bring this launch to the Wichita Falls community.

A plan that has been in the works for nearly five years finally came to fruition this week after the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee was awarded a grant of nearly $32,000 from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Kayak launches coming to Lake Wichita

The grant will fund the installation of a kayak launch on the shores of Lake Wichita.

“One of the things we’re excited about is, as the Lake Wichita project continues to grow and see fruition from all of the work that’s been done over the last many years, this is just the next step for our community,” member of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Steve Garner said.

The launch will also be A.D.A.-compliant, giving Wichitans more access than ever before.

“Since it’s going to be handicap-accessible, it’s a wonderful opportunity for somebody who might be wheelchair-bound to be able to get out and enjoy this beautiful lake,” Committee Chair member David Coleman said.

Plum Lake restocked with catfish

Since kayaking has become a popular activity at Lake Wichita, the committee is looking to ensure that its growth is accommodated throughout the entirety of the lake.

“Now that people are out kayaking on a pretty regular basis at Lake Wichita, people now know that they can come out to the boat ramp, or they launch off of a shallow area in Lake Wichita Park,” Garner said. “This was just the next progression for our Lake Wichita Committee.”

It’s a progression that will soon turn into an exciting reality.

The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Engineering Departments are reviewing location options for the launch, but it is proposed to be in the Kemp Street boat ramp area.

The Revitalization Committee hopes the kayak launch will be completed sometime next year, but no date is set for its completion.

