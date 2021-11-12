Salvation Army of Green Bay saw a 23% drop in Red Kettle donations in 2020 likely due to a lack of bell ringers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — In 2020 the Salvation Army of Green Bay's kettle drive generated almost 25 percent fewer donations than in 2019. Organizers say the drop in in-person donations likely had much to do with the pandemic and a lack of bell ringers.

This year the Salvation Army says they once again are having a hard time signing up volunteers. Organizers note that when a kettle sits idle without a bell ringer, often they only collect about $10 a day per kettle. But, with a volunteer present ringing in the crowd, they have much better results.

"If someone is standing there it can be $80 to $160 an hour. So it really does make a difference to have people ringing the bell and greeting people," says retired Major Carol Lemirand of the Salvation Army of Green Bay.

The Salvation Army of Green Bay has about 13-thousand hours worth of shifts to fill right now before we get to Christmas. Anyone willing to donate their time can sign up for shifts that vary from one hour to several hours at a time.

To sign up to be a volunteer bell ringer with the Salvation Army you can sign up online here . For folks interested in registering in Green Bay, you can call 920-884-3077.

