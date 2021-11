BOSTON (CBS) – From Boston to Lawrence food pantries are working feverishly to get ready to serve families in need this Thanksgiving. And this year, more than ever, it’s a heavy lift. Organizers say the escalating food prices and the increase of families in need of assistance are squeezing pantries to the limit. “We could always use more turkeys because the families are greater,” Sharon Curry of the American Red Cross Food Pantry said. The food pantry is locked and loaded to serve more than 3000 households this weekend but they’re also in need of more volunteers and monetary donations....

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO