Re: “Rush to Spend Is Reckless — Biden spelled out Build Back Better details; now let Americans think it over,” Friday Editorials. The progressive Democrats want to spend a ton of other people’s money on a slew of social programs. The Republicans want to keep taxes and debt low, dubiously claiming fiscal responsibility. Both parties go into the back room to spit, cuss and call each other names, then appear at the nearest lectern to bloviate in righteous indignation on how the policies of the other side will be the ruination of America. Going after the billionaires and those dastardly corporations is the way to pay for it all.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO