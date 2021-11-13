Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State
Pregame
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 14 Alabama (1-0) looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 against preseason Summit League favorite South Dakota State (1-0). Alabama comes into the game favored by 12.5 points.
- Redshirt freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss tonight's game serving the final game of his two-game suspension.
- Alabama's starting lineup has been announced: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Charles Bediako.
First Half
- 19:07 1H - Jahvon Quinerly nails a three for the first bucket of the game. Alabama leads 3-0.
- 16:20 1H - Quinerly splits the defense for an easy layup as both teams have struggled from the floor early on. Alabama leads 7-4.
- 15:29 1H - South Dakota State will head to the line to shoot two free throws at the first media timeout after drawing a foul on Charles Bediako. Alabama leads 7-6.
- 14:45 1H - Alabama answers a 5-0 run by SDSU with a layup by Quinerly. SDSU leads 11-9.
- Charles Bediako has two offensive rebound and two putbacks already.
- 13:33 1H - Alabama regains the lead off a Darius Miles three pointer, but SDSU answers with one of their own. SDSU leads 16-14.
- 11:36 1H - Alabama responds with a 9-0 run including 5 points from Keon Ellis. Alabama leads 23-16.
- At the second media timeout, Alabama already has five offensive rebounds. Alabama leads 23-18.
- 8:28 1H - Miles hits another three to give Alabama a 28-22 lead. Miles is 5-5 from beyond the arc this season.
- Both teams are shooting under 30% from three point range, however both teams have also shot at least 13 shots from deep each.
- Alabama draws Douglas Wilson's third personal foul, and will be in the bonus for the rest of the half. Alabama leads 28-25.
- 6:04 1H - Juwan Gary limped off the court and to the locker room after an apparent injury. Alabama leads 28-27.
- 4:56 1H - A corner three from SDSU gives the Jackrabbits the lead, 32-30.
- 2:14 1H - SDSU has hit five of its last seven field goals and Alabama is on a 2:25 scoring drought. SDSU leads 36-32.
- 1:15 1H - Alabama takes the lead on another Miles three. He is now 3-3 from beyond the arc this game. Alabama leads 37-36.
- HALF - Alabama takes a 41-38 lead to end the half. Miles and Quinerly lead all scorers with nine apiece. Ellis has seven points and nine rebounds.
Second Half
- 18:57 2H - Noah Gurley picks up two quick fouls to start the half. Alabama leads 41-40.
- 17:46 2H - Charles Bediako throws down a monster and-one dunk. Alabama is on a 7-0 run and leads 48-40.
- 17:21 2H - SDSU takes a timeout after a Jaden Shackelford three. Alabama leads 51-40.
- 16:52 2H - Quinerly hits another three to extend Alabama's lead to 54-42. Quinerly has 15 points in the game.
- 14:19 2H - Jaden Shackelford hits a three out of the timeout, Alabama leads 59-48.
- 12:05 2H - Shackelford picks up his third foul on an and-one bucket from SDSU which cuts Alabama's lead to 61-55.
- 10:40 2H - Gurley hits a three to stop SDSU's run. Alabama leads 68-60. Alabama has now made 10 threes in the game.
- 8:55 2H - Alabama goes on a 7-0 with JD Davison's first four points of the game. Shackelford picks up his fourth foul. Alabama leads 75-63.
- Keon Ellis has a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
- 7:44 2H - Bediako catches a lob pass from Davison and finishes the layup for an and-one. Alabama is now on an 11-0 run and Bediako has 12 points. Alabama leads 79-63.
- 6:30 2H - Quinerly hits his fourth three of the game and has 20 points. Alabama has hit its last four shots and leads 84-68.
- 5:36 2H - A quick 5-0 run from SDSU cuts the Alabama lead to 86-73.
- 4:32 2H - Shackelford hits a three to stop the SDSU run. Alabama leads 90-77. Shackelford now has 17 points.
- 2:38 2H - SDSU hits a three and refuses to go away. Alabama leads 96-85.
- 1:27 2H - Shackelford gets a tip-in to give Alabama a 100-88 lead.
- FINAL - Alabama wins 104-88 to move to 2-0. Jahvon Quinerly led all scorers with 26 points. Jaden Shackelford scored 23. Keon Ellis added 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Comments / 0