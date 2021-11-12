Report: 91% of all bait attacks conducted over Gmail

Google’s services have been hit by outages, with users reporting problems across its products.YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet and more were all hit by problems, according to users and Google’s own status pages.“We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe,” it said in an update on its status dashboard.The issues did not appear to be affecting all users, however, and some people were still able to get online.Google described the problems only as “disruption” rather than an outage, suggesting it believed the impact of the problems to be limited. Read More Google wins huge court ruling over privacyGoogle will now tell you if your pet was in a historical paintingThe ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone in your life
