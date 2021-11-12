CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 91% of all bait attacks conducted over Gmail

By VB Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Barracuda, 35% of organizations were targeted and had an average of three employee email accounts impacted by bait attacks; also, 91% of all bait attacks were conducted over Gmail. Bait attacks (also known as reconnaissance attacks) are a class of threats utilized by malicious...

