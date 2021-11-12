Report: 91% of all bait attacks conducted over Gmail

A new study from Positive Technologies found that government agencies are the targets in nearly half (44%) of all rootkit-based attacks. The report explores the world of these rootkits — the programs that hide the presence of malicious software or traces of intrusion in victim systems — and finds they’re used primarily by sophisticated cybercriminals. While rootkits are costly and difficult to create, they’re here to stay. And since most rootkits are used by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, the targets are typically very specific: More than half (56%) are used to attack particular individuals, such as high-ranking officials and diplomats. The goals are similarly focused. In 77% of cases, rootkits are used to harvest data for espionage, around a third (31%) are motivated by financial gain, and only 15% seek to exploit infrastructure to carry out subsequent attacks.

