Bald Eagles In Battle!

DENVER (CBS4)– Barr Lake State Park staff will be installing new bald eagle nest baskets on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they hope the birds reestablish a nest there after the tree where they usually nest was blown over. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Wildlife officials will install three new baskets in view of the boardwalk gazebo. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The cottonwood tree where the birds usually nest blew over in April. Park staff found the nest destroyed and the two unborn eaglets in the water, still curled in the shape of their eggshells, but lifeless. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The original nest basket was first installed at Barr Lake in 1986. Bald eagles return to and defend the same territory annually. Half of Barr Lake State Park was set aside as a wildlife refuge in 1977.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO