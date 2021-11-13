CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bald Eagles In Battle!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBald Eagles in combat ! Old Testament style, real rath of god type stuff, dogs and cats living together,...

99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Midwestern Bald Eagle Haul In a Huge Carp

You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp. Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.
ANIMALS
dmagazine.com

Bald Eagles at White Rock Lake Ruffle Feathers of Feds, City of Dallas

About six weeks ago, a pair of bald eagles built a nest at or near or under White Rock Lake. You’ll forgive me for being vague. We’re talking federally protected animals so I don’t want to reveal the precise location of the nest and draw gawkers to it. Let’s borrow from Dick Cheney; the nest is at an undisclosed location.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power 96

Plymouth Police Rescued Two Entangled Bald Eagles [Pictures]

The City of Plymouth said it best: "For Plymouth police officers, there's no telling what call could come in next." On Tuesday, November 4th, police responded to a report of two bald eagles 'stuck' together on a Plymouth roadway. The beautiful creatures seemingly couldn't untangle and fly away. So, the...
PLYMOUTH, MN
whitewaterbanner.com

Carol McCormick: Pair of Bald Eagles Overlooking Trippe Lake Restoration

Carol McCormick writes, “A pair of Bald Eagles overlooking Trippe Lake restoration. Thumbs (talons ) up!”. Our thanks to Carol McCormick for sharing another interesting photo. — Our Readers Share: We hope that you might have something that you’d be willing to share. Anything that’s been created by someone else...
ANIMALS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BALD EAGLE INJURED TOO BADLY TO SURVIVE

“Sad news to report got a phone call from our game warden and said the American Bald Eagle had to be euthanized. His back was broken, his legs broken, and too many internal injuries. When rescued the Eagle had been hit by a car and was trying to hide in the bushes near Highway 6 and FM 2 in Grimes County to die in peace. He was rescued and transferred by the Game Warden who was contacted by Sheriff Sowell to a rehab center. The bird will be donated to a native American Indian tribe as they are the only ones that can possess feathers from an American Bald Eagle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMERICAN BALD EAGLE RESCUED IN GRIMES COUNTY

Monday morning Mike Montemayor and his wife were returning home when he spotted a downed American Bald Eagle close to the H+H Ranch near FM 2 and Highway 6. The Eagle appeared to have an injured wing and broken leg. Montemayor immediately contacted Sheriff Don Sowell, who is retired military and had knowledge of how to handle the eagle. Another resident, Henley Dalton also saw what was happening and stopped to help. Sheriff Sowell contacted Game Warden Forrest Schmidt, with Texas Parks and Wildlife. Schmidt, on his day off, responded to the scene. The Eagle was loaded up and taken to a rehab center.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
illinois.edu

Bald eagles in Illinois: Rebound and risks

America’s most iconic bird, the Bald Eagle, was declared an endangered species in 1967 and at its lowest numbers, there were only three nests in Illinois. But the species' population has rebounded in the past two decades. Here in Illinois there are now nests in all 102 counties. However, there are still environmental threats: climate change, and lead poisoning, amongst others.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

New Bald Eagle Nest Baskets Set For Installation At Barr Lake State Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Barr Lake State Park staff will be installing new bald eagle nest baskets on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they hope the birds reestablish a nest there after the tree where they usually nest was blown over. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Wildlife officials will install three new baskets in view of the boardwalk gazebo. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The cottonwood tree where the birds usually nest blew over in April. Park staff found the nest destroyed and the two unborn eaglets in the water, still curled in the shape of their eggshells, but lifeless. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The original nest basket was first installed at Barr Lake in 1986. Bald eagles return to and defend the same territory annually. Half of Barr Lake State Park was set aside as a wildlife refuge in 1977.
DENVER, CO
LiveScience

Tangled bald eagles crash land on Minnesota street

A pair of bald eagles interlocked their talons during a territorial dispute — or potentially a lover's dance — and crash-landed as a tangled duo onto a Minnesota street early this month. A small crowd soon assembled where the bald eagles fell, near the intersection of 41st Avenue and Nathan...
MINNESOTA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Bald eagle population soars once again in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One of North America's most iconic birds of prey, the bald eagle is a sight to behold for those lucky enough to catch a glimpse in the wild. Jeanne Parker was visiting Warren Dunes State Park on Thursday to take some nature photos when she stumbled upon a bald eagle along the dunes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Modesto Bee

Mysteriously sick, erratic bald eagles struggling to fly have Maryland experts puzzled

Mysteriously sick bald eagles that were “acting strangely” while feeding on a deer carcass in Maryland have wildlife experts puzzled. A concerned man, William Fauntleroy, saw the five eagles and said they were “disoriented, uncoordinated” and struggling to fly in the Manchester area, below the border of Pennsylvania, WBAL-TV reported.
ANIMALS
Modesto Bee

Brawling bald eagles found tangled together in odd sight, Minnesota photos show

Two bald eagles found themselves tangled together after what was likely a fight for territory, Minnesota media reports. The Plymouth Police Department says they were called to the scene Nov. 2 after someone found the two bald eagles stuck together on a roadway. Photos from the department captured the odd sight as the eagles appeared to be splooting in the street.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Five sick bald eagles found in Maryland prompt investigation

Maryland wildlife officials said they’re investigating after five bald eagles were found in Carroll County acting strangely and apparently sick. The eagles were found Sunday by William Fauntleroy near York Road and Route 86 in the Manchester area, just south of the Pennsylvania border. Mr Fauntleroy said he noticed an...
ANIMALS

