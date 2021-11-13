Bald Eagles In Battle!

Monday morning Mike Montemayor and his wife were returning home when he spotted a downed American Bald Eagle close to the H+H Ranch near FM 2 and Highway 6. The Eagle appeared to have an injured wing and broken leg. Montemayor immediately contacted Sheriff Don Sowell, who is retired military and had knowledge of how to handle the eagle. Another resident, Henley Dalton also saw what was happening and stopped to help. Sheriff Sowell contacted Game Warden Forrest Schmidt, with Texas Parks and Wildlife. Schmidt, on his day off, responded to the scene. The Eagle was loaded up and taken to a rehab center.
Comments / 0