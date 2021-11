Unfortunately, most of the mainstream news on the Great Resignation has focused on the upside. The reports tell of waves of workers bumped out of their normal workday routines by the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing the joy of remote work and increased family involvement, waking up to realize that there is more to life. As a result, they’re refusing to go back to the office, choosing instead to leave their jobs in droves to seek employment that provides a healthier work-life balance.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO