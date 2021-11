Students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa met thought leaders and change makers at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) including environmental activists, lawyers, scientists, UN ambassadors and more. From the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology and William S. Richardson School of Law, faculty and students traveled to Glasgow as an official observer delegation to COP26 from October 31 to November 12.

