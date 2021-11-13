CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Myles Garrett ready to protect himself from Patriots' Mac Jones

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Garrett currently leads the NFL with 12.0 sacks on the season. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The upcoming NFL Sunday offers fans a pivotal AFC playoff-race game between the 5-4 Cleveland Browns and 5-4 New England Patriots and also an intriguing matchup between All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett and rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Garrett enters the weekend leading the NFL with 12.0 sacks on the season, while Jones made headlines during last Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers when he twisted the ankle of defensive end Brian Burns during an alleged attempt to make a tackle.

Jones isn't apologizing for his actions in that victory, and Burns has wished Garrett and his "fellow D-end brothers happy hunting" in games against New England. Garrett now knows to be prepared for such actions.

"Of course, I watched it, and I’ll hold my comments on that one," Garrett said of last week's play, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). "I mean, hopefully, it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know. [I hope Jones] doesn’t turn into the ankle-grabber. I don’t know. So we’ll see."

Garrett added: "I mean, if I tackle him or I sack him and I let him grab me, honestly, that’s on me. I’m not saying it’s on Brian. He didn’t expect it. But now we’ve all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way."

Not for nothing, but we wouldn't recommend Jones do anything out of the ordinary to make Garrett angry on Sunday:

