The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement over the weekend acknowledging that hackers managed to infiltrate the bureau's email servers and send out tens of thousands of spam emails. The emails claimed to be official and were sent out from a compromised FBI-run online portal using a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov. However, the bureau claims that the hackers were unable to access any personal information or other identifiable data.

