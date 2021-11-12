CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tribal rapper Yvng Vin encourages coronavirus vaccinations

By Liz Dempsey
Char-Koosta News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSKT member and rapper Yvng Vin, aka Vincent Bird-Webster, released his song and video “COVID-19 Spoken Word” Nov. 5 to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Webster says he trusts Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and is now confident about the COVID vaccine. Webster is taking a...

www.charkoosta.com

wbgo.org

NYC To Start Administering Coronavirus Vaccine To Younger Children

Pending an expected formal federal sign off today, New York City run coronavirus vaccine sites will start administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 starting tomorrow. The city is giving parents three options on how to get younger children the vaccine. City run sites, pediatricians starting in the coming days and next week younger children can get vaccinated at school. Parent must give consent. One of the city’ top doctors, Mitchell Katz reassures parents the vaccine has been proven safe and effective.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
alabamanews.net

Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine for Kids Arrives in Alabama

Alabama health officials say 7 to 8 percent of the states COVID cases are in children aged 5 to 11. There have even been children hospitalized and on ventilators because of coronavirus. Now officials are hoping Pfizers children’s vaccine, will bring a victory in the fight against coronavirus. According to...
ALABAMA STATE
sunny95.com

DeWine exposed to coronavirus as kids’ vaccines get underway

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has canceled in-person events after he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms.
COLUMBUS, OH
wagmtv.com

70.44% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for coronavirus

Maine (WABI) - 2,551 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 1,759 of those were booster shots. 70.44% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. At last check there were 212 people in the hospital with COVID-19. 72 are in critical care.
MAINE STATE
Washington Post

The bewildering ordeal of getting billed for a coronavirus vaccine

Raising three kids, Heather Christena Schmidt has learned a lot about emergency rooms. “Kids are always, you know, getting into stuff,” she says. So when the first puzzling bill arrived, she knew it wouldn’t be the last. Still, Schmidt, a 39-year-old stay-at-home parent and blogger, felt especially angry over this...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newscentermaine.com

Muppets encourage children to get the COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON — Kids aged 5-11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, and some of American's favorite children's television characters are encouraging them to get the shot. The Muppets from PBS and HBO's "Sesame Street" have spent their weekend telling kids about the vaccine. In fact, Big Bird posted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Venezuelans crossing into Colombia for coronavirus vaccines

VILLA DEL ROSARIO, Colombia. (AP) — Hundreds of Venezuelans have been traveling to Colombia recently for coronavirus shots, as Venezuela struggles to get enough doses for its people. These trips replicate previous efforts by Venezuelans to seek medical care abroad as their country’s health care system crumbled amid years of medicine shortages, economic recession and mismanagement of public hospitals. But travel restrictions associated with the pandemic have made it more challenging for Venezuelans to get vaccines in neighboring Colombia. Colombian border states provided thousands of Venezuelan children with vaccines against tetanus, diphtheria and hepatitis for free before the pandemic, but they only started to provide coronavirus shots to Venezuelan travelers in October.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Targum

MULHOLLAND: Coronavirus vaccine mandates are warranted

I work at a hospital in New Jersey. There is a vaccine mandate that went into effect within the last two months. It is very similar to the one implemented by Rutgers and others around the country. Fair notice was given to all employees about the mandate. There was a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Rockmond Dunbar Exits ‘9-1-1’ Over Covid Vaccine Mandate After Pursuing Medical & Religious Exemptions

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Nov. 15 episode of Fox’s 9-1-1. EXCLUSIVE: Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar is leaving the hit Fox drama series after more than four seasons. His character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in last night’s episode, leaving fans of the first responders drama stunned. According to sources, Dunbar’s departure stems from the new Covid protocols on the show, produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which require all actors to be vaccinated. I hear Dunbar requested a medical exemption and later sought a religious exemption. Both were reviewed by Disney and were rejected,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDSU

Louisiana to receive 148K coronavirus vaccine doses for kids

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s top public health official says the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine. But the doses are trickling in to the state across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers. Dr. Joe Kanter with the state...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheInterMountain.com

Smith encouraging pediatric COVID vaccines

CHARLESTON — When a child is sick, parents want to hear the opinion of their pediatrician. To help West Virginia parents who are trying to decide whether to get their children vaccinated against COVID, pediatricians across the state are sharing their thoughts on the safety and need for the vaccine.
CHARLESTON, WV
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

