Golf

PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

ESPN
 4 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire.

www.espn.com

Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson and "Stupid is as stupid does"

Phil Mickelson more realistic than the king and - also - Bryson DeChambeau. Lefty takes head-on at the latest decision by the USGA and R&A that have restricted the use of certain drivers. Phil Mickelson, statements. "Stupid is as stupid does", tweets Mickelson using Forrest Gump to hit the two...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Great News For His Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods announced a big-time field for his golf tournament, set to take place in The Bahamas later this year. While Woods continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year, he’s starting to take some big steps. It remains to be seen when Woods will get back to playing professionally, but he’s already been spotted on the golf course, walking without crutches.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Champions#Espn Com
Golf.com

‘It’s such a weird rule’: Korda sisters question LPGA award neither of them is eligible to win

By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Rory McIlroy expressed empathy for Rickie Fowler on Sunday

It was High Noon on a football Sunday in fall in Las Vegas, and it seemed like old times. There they were, two former wunderkinds — Rors and Rick, both now 32 — strolling down the first fairway of a Tom Fazio development course called the Summit Club. They continue,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Latest Tiger Woods News

It’s been nearly a year since Tiger Woods suffered the life-threatening car accident that put his golfing career on hold. But the news we got about his recovery has the entire golf world overjoyed. On Wednesday, reports emerged that Woods has made significant progress in his recovery and rehab. Per...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Miguel Angel Jimenez: "Ten clubs in golf bag"

What follows should be taken as an exercise in style. Or, golfing speaking, a drill. In your opinion is 14 clubs in your golf bag too many? For Miguel Angel Jimenez yes. The premises are known to all players. For those who have not yet played golf, we remind you that, in a nutshell, the rules in force set the maximum number of tools of the trade that every golfer can bring to the field at fourteen.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas hails new caddie Bones Mackay for THIS gesture of dedication

The relationship of Justin Thomas and Bones Mackay is beginning to flourish on the PGA Tour as he shot a crucial 7-under-par 64 on Saturday. Thomas is just three shots behind Viktor Hovland in Mexico, who is looking to become the first person ever to successfully defend their title from the previous year in Mayakoba.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans react to Jon Rahm's withdrawal from DP World Tour Championship

The European golf world was shocked at yesterday's news that World No. 1 Jon Rahm will not be playing at the DP World Tour Championship next week. Rahm has not played on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship and he was last seen missing the cut at the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama in the middle of October.
GOLF
Golf Digest

We think we’ve found Nelly Korda’s No. 1 fan, and it’s actually a fellow tour pro

There’s a lot on the line this week for Nelly Korda at the Pelican Women’s Championship, the penultimate event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season. The 23-year-old is in a close race with Jin Young Ko for Rolex Player of the Year honors, trailing 176-161 in points. Impressively, Korda has risen to the occasion, shooting a third-round 63 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., to grab a share of the 54-hole lead with Lexi Thompson at 16 under par entering Sunday’s final round. A win will earn Korda 30 points (Ko is also in the mix at nine under in a tied for 11th).
GOLF

