The Lady Vols got a well-earned day off Tuesday and will get back to practice on Wednesday to, as Coach Kellie Harper said, “work on us.”. “First they get a day off. They earned it. They deserve it. And I am actually required to give them a day off,” Harper said smiling during the presser after Monday’s 52-49 win over South Florida in a matchup of top 25 teams. “Wednesday will be a big practice day for us, and we will work on us. I am really excited about that.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO