Money-saving Cocktails with Julie Humpal from RE/MAX

As a concept, I love making Christmas cookies. In practice, the traditional cut-out and frosted holiday sugar cookies are a total nightmare on every level. The dough is easy enough to make, sure, but the rolling-out process is fussy. The cutting process is even worse. (I have always struggled to get the dough cold enough to maintain its shape when it's cut.) I always end up with edges that aren't quite crisp enough, which results in unrecognizable shapes on the other side of baking. If I do manage to get a nicely shaped cookie, the decorating process is also not in my wheelhouse. I have neither the taste nor the patience to create the gorgeous, colorful cookies that I dream of. Instead, I end up with messy frosted cookies that resemble the handiwork of a third grader.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO