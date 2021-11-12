CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why You Might Not Want To Be On The Great British Baking Show

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
 4 days ago
Fans of "The Great British Baking Show" have likely envisioned what it would feel like to create a culinary masterpiece in that signature tent. While you're whipping up a batch of cookies or delicate French pastries at home, you may have pictured what it would be like to receive a signature...

Eater

‘Great British Bake Off’ Caramel Week Did a Stately Sugar Dome Decree

Welcome to the Eater round-up of Great British Bake Off 2021, as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, and Noel Fielding return to Channel 4 with the 12th series of cakes, puddings, breads, and inevitable recourse to terrible baking puns. Filmed again in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, Paul Hollywood’s terrible handshake is here, sweaty as ever, and the tent stands on.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Noel Fielding's best The Great British Bake Off outfits ever

There are so many reasons to watch The Great British Bake Off: The culinary drama (remember the baked alaska bingate scandal?), the hilarious memes and clever baking tips from Prue and Paul. But my personal favourite aspect of the Tuesday evening mainstay is hands down, Noel Fielding's outfits. From snazzy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Great British Bake Off's Letter From George Will Break Fans' Hearts

George Aristidou of "Great British Bake Off" is a pretty wholesome guy. According to Radio Times, he hails from London and is of Greek-Cypriot descent. Aristidou was raised in a close family and today has three children with his childhood love, with whom he enjoys bike riding. It doesn't get much more noble and respectable than this, which is why we were all dismayed when the baker was subject to a social media onslaught of trolls stating that he should have been eliminated in a previous episode. Aristidou responded with an Instagram story encouraging viewers to treat others with love instead of hate.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Are The Friendships The Best Thing About The Great British Bake Off?

Whilst The Great British Bake Off is ultimately a competition, that hasn’t stopped the show’s contestants from helping each other out when the challenges get tricky, like the other night when Lizzie Acker stepped in to help Crystelle Pereira build her sugar dome and they shared a hug afterwards. There’s...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Great British Bake Off latest departure pens sweet tribute to fellow bakers

The latest star to leave The Great British Bake Off has shared a sweet tribute to her fellow bakers after departing the tent. Fan favourite Lizzie said her farewells to her fellow competitors during Tuesday's challenging Vegan Week episode after failing to impress the judges with her free-from bakes. Penning a letter about her experience on the Channel 4 show, Lizzie wrote: "What a 10/10 experience! Being on Bake Off has been mental, I went from being a mad bake off fan and stalker of the past bakers to being in the tent.
TV & VIDEOS
Eater

‘Great British Bake Off’ Free From Week Was Free From Everything

Welcome to the Eater round-up of Great British Bake Off 2021, as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, and Noel Fielding return to Channel 4 with the 12th series of cakes, puddings, breads, and inevitable recourse to terrible baking puns. Filmed again in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, Paul Hollywood’s terrible handshake is here, sweaty as ever, and the tent stands on.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Great British Bake Off reveals Top 4 after latest elimination

Bake Off spoilers follow. The Great British Bake Off brought us Free-From Week tonight (November 9), with the bakers challenged to make creations that were gluten-free, meat-free and dairy-free. And sadly, in the end, the tent became free from (sorry) Lizzie who, in a complete shocker, became the eighth contestant...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Lizzie from The Great British Bake Off wrote the sweetest letter about the show

The Great British Bake Off said goodbye to another contestant this week, as Lizzie Acker sadly became the eighth baker to be eliminated from the competition. While it's gutting every time a Bake Off contestant has to leave the tent, Lizzie's departure had us feeling even more emotional thanks to the sweet letter she wrote after leaving - and it's actually adorable.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

Great British Bake Off announces It's a Sin cast reunion for Christmas special

In the wake of the brilliant It's a Sin's huge success, some of the show's cast members are set to reunite for a special edition of The Great British Bake Off. Following in the footsteps of the show's excellent Derry Girls episode, the Channel 4 baking series will feature a special edition this Christmas with actors Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley.
TV SHOWS
Decider

Paul Hollywood’s Hulk, That Billy Ray Cyrus Routine, and ‘The Great British Baking Show’s Bad Joke Problem

As cringe-worthy Bake Off bits go, Paul Hollywood’s Hulk moment was far from the worse, but I still loathed it. I absolutely can’t stand what qualifies as “comedy” in the Bake Off tent and need the show’s writers to stop forcing humor in awkward ways. I need The Great British Baking Show to take a hint from one of their own “jokes” this week and embrace “Comedy Free” in the tent.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Lizzie’s “Extraordinary” Cake is What ‘The Great British Baking Show’ is All About

From the very first moment bubbly Lizzie Acker stepped into the The Great British Baking Show tent, it was clear she was “extraordinary.” The Liverpudlian baker had no fear of Paul Hollywood or Prue Leith, immediately bonded over fashion with Noel Fielding, and put a distinctively kooky spin on everything she baked. Sadly, Lizzie’s journey on The Great British Baking Show came to an end this week. Lizzie struggled with earlier challenges during “Free From Week” and was given the boot — but not without wowing us with a victory of her own. Sure, Chigs Parmar was Star Baker, but Lizzie’s “Extraordinary” Showstopper Cake won the episode. Lizzie not only finally conquered “finesse,” she also celebrated her “SEN”s, aka Special Educational Needs. The baker opened up about having dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, and concentration issues and in doing so, proved herself to be the hero of the tent.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Who Will Win ‘The Great British Baking Show’? Ranking Jürgen, Giuseppe, Chigs, and Crystelle

And then there were four. After eight weeks of celebration cakes, vegan sausage rolls, and sugar domes, The Great British Baking Show has whittled the competition down to four remaining bakers. Jürgen Krauss, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, Chigs Parmar, and Crystelle Pereira have survived beastly technicals and Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas‘s antics. Now they will face off — politely — in a Patisserie-themed semi-final that will determine which three will go on to The Great British Baking Show finals.
MATT LUCAS
Decider

‘Red Notice’ Audiences Rave About ‘Great British Baking Show’ Cameo: “Mind Blown”

The scene takes place fairly early in the film, in which The Bishop (Gal Gadot) explains how she double-crossed both Hartley (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Booth (Ryan Reynolds) so easily. As she explains her method, a flashback reveals a relaxed Bishop enjoying some grub as she tunes into The Great British Baking Show‘s first episode of Collection 8. Yep, even international criminals love Bake Off. Who wouldn’t?
TV SERIES
Mashed

The Truth About Giuseppe Dell'Anno From The Great British Baking Show: Season 12

Love "The Great British Baking Show"? Maybe you have what it takes to become a contestant on the show! Although "The Great British Baking Show" contestants are amateur bakers and not professional pastry chefs, we are always super impressed by all their talent and wonderful creations. If you've been watching Season 12 of the series, you might know that the semi-finals are approaching, and one of the bakers who has made it to the final stretch of the show is Giuseppe Dell'Anno.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Great British Bake Off: Jürgen Krauss leaves fans in disarray over moving exit letter

The Great British Bake Off’s semi-final aired last night and, to the devastation of many fans, series favourite Jürgen Krauss got the boot.German contestant Krauss lost out to fellow competitors Crystelle Pereira, Chigs Parmar and Giuseppe Dell’Anno, who will all star in next week’s final.Krauss had garnered many fans over the course of the series. He won the Star Baker accolade twice in the first two weeks of the competition, but always remained humble and self-deprecating. Many also likened him to Winnie the Pooh and one week he sang to the judges while they ate his dessert.The IT professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Eater

‘Great British Bake Off’ Couldn’t Help But Get Back on Its Bullshit

Welcome to the Eater round-up of Great British Bake Off 2021, as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, and Noel Fielding return to Channel 4 with the 12th series of cakes, puddings, breads, and inevitable recourse to terrible baking puns. Filmed again in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, Paul Hollywood’s terrible handshake is here, sweaty as ever, and the tent stands on.
TV & VIDEOS
