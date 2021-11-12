Why You Might Not Want To Be On The Great British Baking Show

From the very first moment bubbly Lizzie Acker stepped into the The Great British Baking Show tent, it was clear she was “extraordinary.” The Liverpudlian baker had no fear of Paul Hollywood or Prue Leith, immediately bonded over fashion with Noel Fielding, and put a distinctively kooky spin on everything she baked. Sadly, Lizzie’s journey on The Great British Baking Show came to an end this week. Lizzie struggled with earlier challenges during “Free From Week” and was given the boot — but not without wowing us with a victory of her own. Sure, Chigs Parmar was Star Baker, but Lizzie’s “Extraordinary” Showstopper Cake won the episode. Lizzie not only finally conquered “finesse,” she also celebrated her “SEN”s, aka Special Educational Needs. The baker opened up about having dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, and concentration issues and in doing so, proved herself to be the hero of the tent.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO