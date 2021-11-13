CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

AFR 11-12-2021 Hour 3 | The Riot Radio Hour w/Ryan Theriot

1045espn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn hour three of After Further Review, Matt is joined by...

1045espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Working Out Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Saints’ receiving corps has been a major issue throughout the 2021 season. With Michael Thomas out for the year due to an ankle injury, there aren’t many reliable options on the roster right now. Help could be on the way for the Saints, though. On Tuesday afternoon, Nick Underhill...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Theriot
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Afr#College Football#Lsu#American Football#The Riot Radio Hour#Tigers
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coaching search: CFB insider 'would not be surprised' if prominent HC leaves current program

Tom Luginbill has evidently heard rumblings that a prominent Big 12 coach could be in the mix for the open LSU coaching job. Luginbill, the ESPN college football analyst, shared on “The Next Round Live” that Oklahoma has had several unusual events in recent days, and he wonders if Lincoln Riley is coming to the SEC to coach another team besides the Sooners.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five NFL teams through 10 weeks. The network‘s leading man had some of the usual suspects on his list, but Smith added a few surprises too. According to Smith, the five best teams right now are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots May Not Have To Deal With Cordarrelle Patterson On Thursday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a short week to prepare for their Thursday night visit to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. But they may not have to deal with one of Atlanta’s most explosive players. That player is Cordarrelle Patterson, whom the Patriots and New England fans are familiar with after his do-it-all season with the Pats in 2018. Patterson was a receiving and rushing threat for the Patriots that season, and helped the team win its sixth Super Bowl in his only season in New England. He’s now double dipping for the Falcons, and is one of the most...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Shares Discouraging News On Taysom Hill

On Tuesday afternoon, Saints coach Sean Payton had unfortunate to news to share with the media involving Taysom Hill. The versatile offensive weapon suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Titans. Payton told reporters that Hill got “nicked up” during this past weekend’s game. It’s unclear how serious Hill’s...
NFL
1045espn.com

Football Friday HOUR ONE 11-05-21

Kicking off Gametime presented by BetRivers live at Ruffino’s with Jimmy Ott, Jimmy starts with College Football against the spread. Next, joining over the phone Paul Stone with the picks for this Saturday College game day. Then, Bruce Marshall calls in for his thoughts on the CFB. Wrapping up HOUR...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-2-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty and Loren Tate host SportsTalk. Today's guest Robert Rosenthal from IlliniBoard.com on Illini Football and the upcoming game at Minnesota.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Trent Brown All Smiles After Returning To Patriots Offensive Line, Thoroughly Impressed By Mac Jones

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line received a massive boost on Sunday, with behemoth Trent Brown returning to the mix for the first time since Week 1. Brown got to start and played 46 snaps at right tackle for New England during the team’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Brown suffered a calf injury on New England’s first drive of the season, and had to wait until Sunday to finally get back on the field. He was hoping to return in Week 3 against the Saints, and then again in Week 4 when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy