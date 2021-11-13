CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson Officially Buys Back Her Billion-Dollar Empire

By Nikara Johns
 4 days ago
On Friday night, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to announce that she and her mother, Tina Simpson, officially own 100% of her namesake business.

“After 3 years of hearing ‘NO. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD …’ I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand. It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%,” Simpson posted.

“My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG. TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us,” she added.

Last month, the singer opened up to FN about buying back her business as she and Tina were in the midst of negotiations with Sequential Brands Group Inc. At the time they currently owned 37.5% of the brand they founded in 2005. Sequential bought the majority share from Camuto Group in 2015 but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August.

Now, the deal has been sealed.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

The watershed moment also brings a sense of pride to mom Tina, who said this has been the team’s main goal for some time. “For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future. And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family,” she said.

Currently, the Jessica Simpson women’s footwear line is licensed through Camuto Group as part of a long-term partnership.

