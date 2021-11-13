CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats Pleased as GOP Blasts Steve Bannon's Indictment: 'Welcome Back to the Rule of Law'

By Aila Slisco
 4 days ago
"Steve Bannon did nothing wrong," tweeted Representative Matt Gaetz...

Comments / 23

Alex Castillo Jr.
4d ago

To me he looks like he cant wait for "Happy Hour" to start so that he can wet his whistle. Looking at him now you'd never ever convince me he once served in the Navy. Wait a minute maybe he DID try that bleach ultra Violet light cocktail 🍸🍸🍸 that Oompa Loompa Trumpy was prescribing during the pandemic.

Reply
15
Rude Dogg
3d ago

Wanda Robinson Perry , Why do you and all the Republicans want too Always what to bring up Biden or Hillary when it comes down too bringing your Republican Constituents that are Braking the Law too Justice. they are not the one that are under investigation

Reply(1)
5
Pei Nisiniu
3d ago

I think the dude looks like a decent guy. looks were deceiving though. it seems likely he played an instrumental role in attempted coup. offer to make his sentence inversely proportionate to trumps. he gets to decide how damning his deposition should be.

Reply
3
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
mediaite.com

Jim Jordan Says It’s ‘Frightening’ That Democrats Are ‘Eviscerating’ Executive Privilege Over 1/6 Committee Subpoenas

Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) said on Friday that if Republicans take the House, they would want to make top Biden White House officials testify. On Friday Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 select committee. The announcement from the Justice Department noted that Bannon has been a private citizen for the past four years.
MSNBC

Congressional Republicans eye 'payback' after Bannon indictment

It's difficult to know what might motivate different constituencies, but Republican Rep. Jim Jordan probably raised a few Democratic voters' eyebrows last week during a Fox News appearance. The Ohioan not only predicted a GOP takeover of the House after next year's midterm elections, Jordan added, “Lord willing, I’ll get a chance to chair the Judiciary Committee.”
