Saweetie Models Crocs’ New Ugly Christmas Sweater Clogs

By Nicole Zane
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLhQD_0cvEINj500

Yes, your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and comfy Crocs just had a lovechild just in time for gift-giving.

Keep your feet cozy all season long in Crocs’ new Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clogs, with two different red and white patterned colorways and a warm, fuzzy liner​ made of sherpa. There are Jibbitz charms on top, including snowflakes, Christmas trees, reindeers, Santa hat-wearing gingerbread men and dinosaurs, for more sartorial cheer.

They’re functional, too: The pivoting heel straps provide a more secure fit​ and you’re able to rock them both indoors as slippers and outdoors in freezing temps.

Even Saweetie is a fan. Last month, the “Icy Grl” rapper became a partner of the footwear brand and is back, once again, to promote this new style. Crocs posted an Instagram on Friday of the musician in a few apres ski-inspired looks with the red pair on her feet. The caption reads: “Holidays are sweeter with @saweetie and new comfy Crocs. ​Shop our holiday Crocs for your gift-giving season! (Remember, buying yourself Crocs counts as gift-giving too!)”

The Classic Lined Holiday Charms Clogs are currently available for $64.99 for both men and women. You can purchase additional charms for $4.99 each, or a holiday cheer pack for $19.99, to customize your pair unique to you or suitable to your loved one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibLLJ_0cvEINj500
CREDIT: Crocs

To By: Classic Lined Holiday Charms Clogs, $64.99

See more of Saweetie’s style through the years .

