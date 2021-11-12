Saweetie Models Crocs’ New Ugly Christmas Sweater Clogs

Yes, your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and comfy Crocs just had a lovechild just in time for gift-giving.

Keep your feet cozy all season long in Crocs’ new Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clogs, with two different red and white patterned colorways and a warm, fuzzy liner​ made of sherpa. There are Jibbitz charms on top, including snowflakes, Christmas trees, reindeers, Santa hat-wearing gingerbread men and dinosaurs, for more sartorial cheer.

They’re functional, too: The pivoting heel straps provide a more secure fit​ and you’re able to rock them both indoors as slippers and outdoors in freezing temps.

Even Saweetie is a fan. Last month, the “Icy Grl” rapper became a partner of the footwear brand and is back, once again, to promote this new style. Crocs posted an Instagram on Friday of the musician in a few apres ski-inspired looks with the red pair on her feet. The caption reads: “Holidays are sweeter with @saweetie and new comfy Crocs. ​Shop our holiday Crocs for your gift-giving season! (Remember, buying yourself Crocs counts as gift-giving too!)”

The Classic Lined Holiday Charms Clogs are currently available for $64.99 for both men and women. You can purchase additional charms for $4.99 each, or a holiday cheer pack for $19.99, to customize your pair unique to you or suitable to your loved one.

