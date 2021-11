After a long pandemic delay, The Righteous Gemstones is finally heading back to HBO for a second season, which will premiere on January 9th with a double episode. The series about a world-famous televangelist family and their life of charitable work, deviance and greed will follow the double debut with new 30 minute episodes each Sunday and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. A new teaser for the series was released by HBO and brings us right back into the bosom of the family as they continue to grow their empire.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO