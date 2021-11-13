Cleveland attorney Marisa Darden nominated to be first Black woman to serve as U.S. Attorney in Ohio

Teed up: Ohio lawmakers are poised to approve new congressional maps this week, with key committee votes scheduled for today and Wednesday, and a House floor vote planned for Thursday, Andrew Tobias writes. Late Monday, House and Senate Republicans jointly released a new congressional map proposal that combined elements of previous plans released by each caucus. A detailed partisan breakdown wasn’t immediately available, although previous Republican plans would have awarded the GOP a 13-2 share of Ohio’s congressional seats, with the Senate version containing a greater number of competitive districts. It’s unclear how Republicans plan to try to court support from Democrats, whose votes are needed for the maps to last 10 years. A bipartisan deal also would allow Republicans to avoid a legal standard that requires the maps to not “unduly” favor either party or its incumbents.

