CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland attorney Marisa Darden nominated to be first Black woman to serve as U.S. Attorney in Ohio

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The White House announced Friday that it would nominate Cleveland attorney Marisa Darden to become the U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Ohio. If her nomination clears the Senate, Darden would become the first Black woman in Ohio history to serve as prosecutor in either of its...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans introduce final congressional redistricting proposal, aiming to give it first set of approvals today

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio legislature is poised to approve new congressional maps this week, with the Senate taking the first steps today. Late Monday, House and Senate Republicans introduced a new joint map that replaces previous competing proposals made by each chamber. The map as designed favors Republicans to win a 12-3 share of Ohio’s congressional seats, according to modeling from Dave’s Redistricting App, a widely-used redistricting site. DRA rates the map as “OK” on compactness, competitiveness and community splitting. It rates “very bad” for political proportionality, worse than the current map, which awards Republicans a 12-4 share.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘An insult’: Labor, civil-rights groups denounce Ohio Republicans’ revised congressional redistricting maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Left-leaning redistricting activists’ response to Ohio Republicans’ latest, and likely final, congressional map proposal on Tuesday was as disdainful as one might expect, given the proposal would likely make 13 of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts GOP-leaning. “Their proposed map ...released late last night is an insult and...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
State
Nevada State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Nevada, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
State
Louisiana State
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

BioEnterprise repays CCCFDC $127K in double-billing settlement

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- BioEnterprise, the nonprofit formerly hired to promote the Cuyahoga County-owned Global Center for Health Innovation, repaid the Convention Facilities Development Corporation $127,000 as part of a lawsuit settlement over reported double-billing and other controversial charges. The agreement was reached “to avoid the costs, inconvenience and burdens associated...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Attorneys#Cleveland Police#Racial Injustice#The White House#Senate#Linkedin#African American
Cleveland.com

Newly elected Cleveland City Council needs to shed the status quo: editorial

On Nov. 2, the voters of Cleveland made some momentous changes in their governance. They elected an unproven but exciting, idea-driven new mayor in Justin Bibb. They passed Issue 24 that will fundamentally change Cleveland police oversight in untested and potentially controversial ways. And Cleveland voters named five new council members to the 17-member body, while re-electing several of its more independent-minded members.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans set to vote on congressional districts: Capitol Letter

Teed up: Ohio lawmakers are poised to approve new congressional maps this week, with key committee votes scheduled for today and Wednesday, and a House floor vote planned for Thursday, Andrew Tobias writes. Late Monday, House and Senate Republicans jointly released a new congressional map proposal that combined elements of previous plans released by each caucus. A detailed partisan breakdown wasn’t immediately available, although previous Republican plans would have awarded the GOP a 13-2 share of Ohio’s congressional seats, with the Senate version containing a greater number of competitive districts. It’s unclear how Republicans plan to try to court support from Democrats, whose votes are needed for the maps to last 10 years. A bipartisan deal also would allow Republicans to avoid a legal standard that requires the maps to not “unduly” favor either party or its incumbents.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
58K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy