President Jair Bolsonaro brushed off controversy over allegations his government censored questions on Brazil's high school exit exam, saying he was proud the test was now starting to "resemble this administration." The comments came during the president's trip to Dubai Monday. The far-right president has long criticized what he sees as left-wing bias in the National Secondary Education Examination, or ENEM, the standardized test Brazilian students take at the end of high school that plays a key part in gaining admission to university. The row erupted last week when 37 education ministry officials resigned weeks from the test, scheduled for November 21 and 28.

EDUCATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO