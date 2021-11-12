Taylor Swift's Drink Is Now Available at Starbucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Berks County native Taylor Swift has done it again! Swift surprised her fans on Sunday with news that a new music video would be dropping Monday for her song, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’. The video dropped at 10 a.m. The track is on Swift’s new album “Red, Taylor’s Version” which she dropped last Friday. The music video was directed by Actress Blake Lively and is her directorial debut. “SUPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift tweeted. “I finally got to wok with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell. https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/2Qh7KEVUpD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2021

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO