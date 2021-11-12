CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift's Drink Is Now Available at Starbucks

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift and Starbucks are officially in business together. The Red singer and the coffee and tea chain announced on Friday, Nov. 12 a collaboration that Swift's fans have long speculated to be in the works. The collaboration is in celebration of the highly-anticipated re-recorded album of Swift's chart-topping Red album,...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Teases New Music Video Directed by Blake Lively

It’s the crossover event that Swifties didn’t know they needed. Taylor Swift announced on Sunday that she’s dropping a new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” on Monday. The video will be directed by none other than her close friend Blake Lively. The surprise video, dramatizing one of the unearthed songs that didn’t make it on Swift’s original 2012 “Red” album, marks the directorial debut of Lively, the actor best known for roles in front of the camera on the TV show “Gossip Girl” and in the movie “A Simple Favor.” Swift teased the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Version of 'Red' is Out Now: Here's Where to Find it Online

First released in 2012, Swift re-recorded the album this year, after her label Big Machine sold the original masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Swift quickly spoke out against the sale, saying it was done without her consultation and effectively put her legacy “in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” The singer announced shortly afterwards that she would re-record her first six albums.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Drive Thru#Food Drink#Swifters
CBS Philly

Taylor Swift Drops ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Berks County native Taylor Swift has done it again! Swift surprised her fans on Sunday with news that a new music video would be dropping Monday for her song, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’. The video dropped at 10 a.m. The track is on Swift’s new album “Red, Taylor’s Version” which she dropped last Friday. The music video was directed by Actress Blake Lively and is her directorial debut. “SUPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift tweeted. “I finally got to wok with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell. https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/2Qh7KEVUpD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2021
BERKS COUNTY, PA
dexerto.com

TikTok creeped out by viral video of moving fried chicken

TikTok users have been well and truly creeped out by a video that appears to show moving fried chicken that’s going viral on the platform, and it turns out that it’s actually some very realistic-looking art. These days, short-form video platform TikTok is the perfect place to find all kinds...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

'Today' Show Guest's False Claim Ignites Major Controversy

A Today show guest is apologizing after he sparked controversy with his recent appearance on the NBC morning show. Andrew Rea, host of the YouTube series Binging with Babish, which has more than 9 million subscribers, appeared on the Today show on Thursday, Nov. 11, during which his segment showing him recreating "the Rochester Garbage Plate," a fan-favorite dish at Nick Tahou Hots, saw him stepping into backlash and possible legal trouble.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Influencer hits back after being flooded with criticism for sharing video of husband crying

A social media influencer has received a huge amount of criticism for sharing a TikTok video of her husband crying during a private moment with himself. Jaclyn Singletary Gibson, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, shared a video on Monday on both TikTok and Instagram of her husband lying on his stomach next to their outdoor pool and crying to himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

McDonald's TikTok Hack Shows How to Get a Breakfast Sandwich for Cheap

Social media team Hellthyjunkfood has a TikTok page filled to the brim with fast-food hacks that can help customers get meals from all the major chains without getting ripped off. While most of their videos rack up thousands of views regularly, one they posted on Oct. 28 earned special attention. Their McDonald's Hack #25 video shows how you can get a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich much cheaper than you may think.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allears.net

HURRY! Disneyland’s Studded Starbucks Tumbler is Now Available Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. UPDATE: And just like that, it seems the tumbler has already sold out! We recommend checking back for any potential restocks!. Over the years Disney and Starbucks have partnered...
LIFESTYLE
Reality Tea

Mia Thornton Is Selling A 9-Wick Candle For Over $1500

Real Housewives of Potomac had a lot going on this season. We saw Karen Huger’s attempt to break the Bravo vow renewal curse, after she was fully vassinated, of course. The food fight between Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard was epic. Wendy Osefo introduced us to “happy” & “ness,” and totally shaded the haters (hint: […] The post Mia Thornton Is Selling A 9-Wick Candle For Over $1500 appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy