Congress & Courts

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Dan Whitcomb
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration.

A three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed its ruling despite the Biden administration's position that halting implementation of the vaccine mandate could lead to dozens or even hundreds of deaths.

"The mandate is staggeringly overbroad," the opinion said.

"The mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers)," Circuit Court Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote for the panel.

Vaccine mandates are deeply controversial in the United States. Supporters say they are a must to put an end to the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic, while opponents argue they violate the U.S. Constitution and curb individual liberty.

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Camp David for the weekend from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Fifth Circuit judges appeared to agree with the opponents.

"The public interest is also served by maintaining our constitutional structure and maintaining the liberty of individuals to make intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions - even, or perhaps particularly, when those decisions frustrate government officials," Engelhardt wrote.

The rule was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and mandates that businesses with at least 100 employees require staff to get vaccinated or face weekly tests and face mask requirements.

White House officials had no immediate comment on the ruling, which was hailed as a victory by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Texas joined other U.S. states, as well as private employers and religious organizations, in legal challenges to the order.

"Citing Texas’s 'compelling argument[s]' the 5th Circuit has stayed OSHA’s unconstitutional and illegal private-business vaccine mandate", Paxton said on Twitter.

Biden imposed the requirement in September, telling Americans that "our patience is wearing thin" with those refusing to get inoculated.

Comments / 23

Geronimo Lives
3d ago

They will probably try to find a way around it. What's the problem if most of the country is vaccinated? If the vaccine works than the vaccinated have nothing to worry about. What happened to freedom of choice. This is the same thing Hitler did. THIS IS AMERICA, People here should be able to choose what's best for them and their families. AGAIN, THIS IS AMERICA, NOT NAZI GERMANY OR A DICTATORSHIP!

24
Virgina Golden
3d ago

no! HE thinks he is above law. The dermercaps all think they are above the law. They are judges and jury. You will do what they say or else. you have no more freedom They rule. They think they are big than God.

16
heals up Harris
3d ago

I'm vaccinated but nobody should be able to tell anyone what to do with their body it's their body their choice not the government's

12
Reuters

Reuters

