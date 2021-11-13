Author Launches Reading Program to Combat Lancaster County Hunger

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Flight on Ice is gliding into Delaware County with a giant outdoor ice skating rink and winter village that will pop-up in Newtown Square. Four Philadelphia region business partners and friends are bringing a festive winter village to Delaware County, in an area next to Bonefish Grill, at 4889 West Chester Pike. Flight on Ice will bring with it ice skating, festive lighting and decor, light dining, hot cocoa, special events and lots of outdoor fun. This brand-new, full-sized ice rink will debut just in time for the holiday season, and it will run through at least February of 2022. Break out those mittens, sweaters and scarves, and get ready to lace up your skates. All ages and experience levels are welcome. There will also be plenty of fun for those that don’t skate but who want to come out with their friends and family.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO