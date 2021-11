Juan Rojas fell to the ground is disbelief after launching a would-be tap in goal over the crossbar as time ticked away on his high school career on Saturday night. This would have been his easiest goal of the season and, more importantly, likely would have been the dagger as Rojas and his Kearny teammates tirelessly tried to pull away from a stingy Freehold Township team in the Group 4 final. Kearny held a two-goal lead at the time, but by the time Rojas picked himself up off the turf at Kean University, that lead had been trimmed to just a goal with 17 minutes to play.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO