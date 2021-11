Steve Bannon, who was indicted Friday on two charges of criminal contempt, has surrendered himself to authorities on Monday and is expected to be arraigned before a judge later in the day. He was livestreaming the entire time. “We’re taking down the Biden regime every day,” he said on his podcast’s Gettr account. “I want you guys to stay focused on message, remember signal, not noise.” Someone held up a “COUP PLOTTER” sign behind him as he did it. Bannon arrives to turn himself in for arraignment. A protester appears to have a “coup plotter” sign behind him. pic.twitter.com/VbDnbPPwOW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November...

