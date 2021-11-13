EDC Orlando returns after pandemic pause with record attendance expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Organizers expect more than 280,000 people to attend this weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Orlando.

Orlando police said they have a plan to keep the thousands of people crowding into Tinker Field safe.

Normally, traffic backs up for miles as festivalgoers dress in their EDC fashions, and nearby businesses make money selling parking spaces.

Those headed to EDC Orlando this year said they are excited to return to the fun after the event was canceled last year.

In 2019, more than 200,000 fans attended the event, held next to Camping World Stadium.

With the recent tragedy at the Astroworld concert in Huston, safety is at the top of the list for organizers and law enforcement.

“While we don’t discuss specific plans to secure an event, we will have adequate personnel at the event,” said a spokesperson from the Orlando Police Department. “The event will be covered by a detail specific to that event for both inside and outside areas. Medical transport, if necessary, is located at the stadium. Traffic officers are located all around the event to assist with traffic flow.”

See more in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group