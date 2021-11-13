CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Review: Guillermo del Toro: The Iconic Filmmaker and his Work

By Michele "Izzy" Galgana Editor, U.S.
screenanarchy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillermo del Toro is an endlessly fascinating filmmaker and human being. His films are phantasmagorical and meticulous in their details, particularly the art direction. The fantasies he brings to screen — both his big-budget studio films and more personal, artistic stories — are often melancholy and beautiful. Furthermore, del...

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldofreel.com

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ To Screen on December 1st

A shout out to The Global and Mail’s Barry Hertz who relayed me to the screening schedule for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.” It all starts on December 1st with a press/audience screening at the Fox Lot in Los Angeles and goes from there. As it stands, del Toro is...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan married in secret

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan got married six months ago, in a small ceremony attended by close friends and family. The news broke when the pair attended the LACMA Art + Gala and Guillermo introduced Kim as his wife to a variety of journalists and attendees. ...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Inaugural Edition Of New Zealand Film Fest In The Shade To Open With Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

A new film festival in Auckland, New Zealand, has unveiled the first wave of its line-up ahead of its debut edition in January 2022. In The Shade will highlight a mix of titles from international festivals, awards season films, and upcoming local fare. Opening the event will be the first New Zealand screening of Nightmare Alley, the latest feature from Guillermo del Toro, which begins its theatrical roll out in December via Searchlight Pictures. Also in the fest’s line-up are Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Leos Carax’s Annette, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, the Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starring The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s...
WORLD
waitsburgtimes.com

CCRLD Book Reviews

Marketed as a horror novel, Last House isn’t quite what you’d expect. There are no ghosts or slashers, just a single man living with his cat…who may or may not be behind a string of disappearances in the area. This book will keep you guessing until the very end, with a twist so interesting I won’t dare hint at it here! Interestingly, we get narration from multiple points of view: the possible kidnapper, a woman who is convinced of his guilt, and the wonderful Olivia the cat, whose favorite activities include spending time with her human and reading the Bible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Western Queens Gazette

Book Review: Adriane’s Castle

Adriane’s Castle is a historic novel-screenplay written by Adriane Marrin. It is an unexpected, exciting adventure with some comic relief added in to bring an occasional smile to your face. Adriane, the lead character, is at a flea market in New York City buying a diamond studded dress and a very large diamond necklace. After being interrogated by the seller who has the “wrong” Adriane, the real Adriane, a criminal, shows up, finds the jewels and gems are taken and murders the seller. And then the adventure begins and takes off from that point. If we divulge much more we would give away too much of the plot. We should add that the dialogue is captivating and fast-paced. The scenes between the three criminals and their characterizations are very original, in presentation as well as in the dialogue. Thus, we have to ask is the idea of what happened to the Orloff diamond historically significant. A chase in the castle owned by Marie Louise Empress in France with an FBI agent… uh-oh maybe we’re giving away too much. Let’s not have a spoiler. Suffice it to say thumbs up for Adriane’s Castle, a real thriller that will make an excellent film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts New Look

While taking some time off from the set of her hit series 9-1-1, Jennifer Love Hewitt took to her Instagram Stories to share some pics of her new look. According to Hello! Magazine, The 9-1-1 star has decided to chop off her long hair and dyed it the color blue. She showed off her look as she was driving in her car and singing along to one of her favorite songs, I Love You Always Forever by Donna Lewis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Titan Books#Movies#White Lion Publishing#The Quarto Group#Mexican#Chrysler
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman Dies At Age 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. News of Freeman’s passing was first posted by reality TV star and model Shanna Moakler, who wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.” Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change:...
MOVIES
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Remembering Adrienne Shelly, the Feminist Filmmaker Murdered in Her New York City Apartment

Adrienne Shelly was an actress, a director, a mother, a wife, and a friend, and her life was cut terribly, unthinkably, unjustly short on Nov. 1, 2006, when 19-year-old construction worker Diego Pillco broke into her apartment with intent to rob her and, upon being discovered by Shelly, fatally strangled her and then hung her in the bathroom in an attempt to make it appear that she’d committed suicide. Those are the gruesome details of Shelly’s death, and they’re not shied away from in Adrienne, a new documentary premiering on HBO on Dec. 1 following its debut at the DOC NYC festival on Nov. 14. Yet as directed by her husband, Andy Ostroy, this non-fiction remembrance is less about the horrors of Shelly’s final day than about the inspiring brightness of her life—and, also, the tremendous grief wrought by her untimely demise.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy