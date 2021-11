Sometimes, you just cannot get enough of something, and for Bethesda, it is apparently The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The running joke that Skyrim is coming to all possible gaming platforms has brought us plenty of laughter over the years, but it remains true that more players are getting the chance to enjoy the roleplaying game’s merits. Now, even tabletop gamers will have no excuses following the reveal of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO