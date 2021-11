A giant walleye pulled from the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County on October 28 has taken over as the state-record fish for its species. The 18-pound 1-ounce, 34-inch-long fish went for a creek chub fished by Richard Nicholson of Connellsville. It replaces a 17-pound 9-ounce walleye that held the record...

