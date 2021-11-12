CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

COVID-19 Booster Shots, how to prepare

By Ashley Kaiser
 4 days ago

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) COVID-19 booster vaccination is being highly recommended and becoming more readily available.

We know that recently the Center for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.  If you’re looking to undergo this vaccination, you may be asking, how can you prepare and what can you do once it’s done.

Howard Gamble, Administrator for Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says it’s best to understand what the post vaccination symptoms are. One thing he suggests is getting the booster shot in your less dominate arm.

You could have a little tenderness, little red, little warmth, those are your localized reactions. As far as the body, think about you’re getting a vaccine into your system and your body is going to react to the vaccine. It’s going to stand up a defense.

You’ve had two doses, so it’s going to stand up a defense thinking this is the virus again. Think about when you do get sick what you typically should do. One, drink a lot of fluids, take a little bit of rest if necessary, and then follow the advice of the vaccinator.

Howard Gamble, Administrator Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says it’s best to not get worked up and that the booster is just like any other shot.

The vaccine center at the Highlands has each type of vaccine available. They’re open for walk-ins five days a week from 9-4 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

