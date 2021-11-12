CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs School District ends mask requirement

By Casey Murray
The Blue Springs School District in Blue Springs, Missouri, has ended its mask requirement for those inside its schools.

The decision comes following Jackson County's decision to end its mask mandate Friday morning.

Previously, the county had extended the mask mandate until Nov. 22.

BSSD, which is located in Jackson County, has now notified parents that they won't be instituting their own mask mandate in schools.

"By a vote of seven to zero, the Blue Springs School District Board of Education will follow the county’s mask mandate order expiration effective immediately," a statement from the district said. "It would be inconsistent and arbitrary to keep the mask mandate in our schools if our students and staff were not being asked to wear a mask in any other setting."

The district also said in their message to parents that those uncomfortable with the decision could "discuss an alternate educational platform for the remainder of the semester," with their school's principal.

The district also encouraged parents to keep children home when they feel sick and maintain other hygiene measures that have been shown to decrease spreading the virus.

KS, MO brace for snow removal delays amid driver shortages

The next time mother nature drops even two inches of snow in the Kansas City area, public works officials say it may take twice as much time to get rid of it. "Normally, what we would do, is before a storm pre-treat bridge overpasses," Drake Jennings, area superintendent for the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said. "Now, I’m going to try to pretreat as much roadway as I possibly can."
