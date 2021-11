Marvel’s Eternals is the long-awaited look at the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While that story may need to be told, it probably should’ve been told in a different way than what we ended up getting. The film is uneven, trying to tell the history of the MCU while simultaneously introducing a dozen or so completely new characters. It works at times, but it just can’t live up to its vast scope.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO